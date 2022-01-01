Go
dining and design form the perfect union at san diego’s highly acclaimed CUCINA urbana, a california-inspired italian kitchen and wine shop, located in the heart of bankers hill since 2009. the restaurant boasts comfort and familiarity, welcoming diners to a country farmhouse with the added whimsy of a contemporary art installation.

PIZZA

505 Laurel St • $$

Avg 4.7 (10772 reviews)

Popular Items

short rib pappardelle$24.50
cremini mushroom + carrot + parmesan
rigatoni bolognese$23.00
veal + pork + grana padano
margherita pizza$18.50
tomato + house made mozzarella + basil (gluten free not available)
giant meatball$14.50
marinara + mozzarella + polenta
mushroom + goat cheese pizza$19.00
caramelized onion + truffle oil (gluten free not available)
half chicken fra diavolo$27.00
mascarpone polenta + charred broccolini + preserved garlic + lemon
butternut squash pansotti$22.00
pear brown butter crema + roasted kale + hazelnut
pepperoni + sausage pizza$21.00
ricotta + fresh mozzarella + tomato
+ garlic + basil (gluten free not available)
italian chopped$15.00
escarole + radicchio + green bean + tomato + cucumber + provolone + pepperoncini + ceci bean + almond + dill + oregano vinaigrette + rosemary breadcrumb
house made focaccia$9.00
whipped butter + evoo + maldon salt
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

505 Laurel St

San Diego CA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
