Cucina Verona

124 E Laurel St

Popular Items

Garlic Bread$12.00
Pasta Alla Cucina$30.00
Choice of Pasta, Choice of Sauce
Pizza Margherita$26.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil and Tomato sauce
Spring Mix with Basil vinaigrette$12.00
English Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes and Shaved Carrots
Lasagna al Forno$28.00
Pork Sausage and Beef, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Parmesan and Marinara
Fettuccini Alfredo$32.00
Cream, White Wine, Garlic, Parmesan, and Prosciutto
Pizza la Carne ( Mushroom & Sausage)$26.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms Mozzarella, and Tomato sauce
Caesar$14.00
Romaine Hearts, Croutons, Anchovies, Romano
Insalata Caprese$16.00
Heirloom Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Fresh mozzarella, Olive Oil and Balsamic Syrup
Roasted Beet Salad$16.00
Kale, Goat Cheese, Grapefruit, Red Onions, Pistachios
Location

124 E Laurel St

Fort Bragg CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
