Go
Toast

Cuco's Taqueria

Come in and enjoy!

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

2162 Henderson Road • $

Avg 4.6 (2472 reviews)

Popular Items

Chimichanga$9.99
Queso Dip$3.25
House-made creamy blend of cheese and peppers create a zesty dip for your chips.
Birria Taco$3.49
Burrito Don Cuco$9.99
SALSA BAR
Shrimp Taco$4.99
Fish Taco$3.99
Asada Taco$2.99
Margarita De la Casa$8.95
Quesadilla$8.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2162 Henderson Road

Columbus OH

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Neighbor's Deli

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Panini Opa

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chile Verde Cafe

No reviews yet

For more than 25 years, Chile Verde Cafe has been dedicated to brining the flavor of "The Land Of Enchantement" to Central Ohio. This cuisine takes extraordinary people, passion and effort to create. Our authentic recipes blend the rich history of Native American, Spanish and Anglo traditions, and are made with the freshest ingredients available, including chiles that we fly in weekly from New Mexico and meats that we slow marinate every day. From our family in Albuquerque, Espanola and Columbus, to yours, we thank you for joining us.

Nicola Restaurant and Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston