🔥 Cucumbers On Fire 🔥

Cucumbersonfire@gmail.com

330 S 4th St

Popular Items

Cole Slaw- pint$6.00
Redskin Potato Salad- Pint$7.00
Collard Greens- pint$9.00
Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese- pint$9.00
6 Pack of Potato Rolls$4.00
COF Spicy Cucumber Salad- pint$8.00
Jack & Coke Sauce- 8 oz bottle$7.00
Homemade Oatmeal Creme Pies$8.00
3 pack of our Homemade Oatmeal Creme Pies. These do not disappoint!
Signature Pulled Pork$18.00
Our signature smoked & pulled pork- by the pound
Loaded BBQ Chips Kit$15.00
Our homemade BBQ Chips served with all of the fixins' to build your own Loaded Chips. Comes with our signature Pimento Cheese Whiz, Pickled Jalapenos, Pickled Red Onions, and your choice of protein (+$3 if you choose brisket).
330 S 4th St

Richmond VA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
