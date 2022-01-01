Cudahy restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Papa Luigi's Pizza
3475 E Layton Ave, Cudahy
Popular items
Beer Battered Cod
$13.00
Premium Alaskan Cod battered & cooked to perfection. Served with Rye Bread - three 3 oz. pieces to an order
Cheesy Garlic Bread
$6.00
Served With Cheese and Papa’s Signature Marinara Sauce
Garlic Bread
$4.50
Served With Papa’s Signature Marinara Sauce
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Joe's K Ranch
4840 S Whitnall Ave, Cudahy
Popular items
Batter Dipt Shrimp (6)
$16.00
Jumbo shrimp in a light batter served with cocktail sauce and lemon.
Mozzarella Wontons
$9.00
4 pieces of mozzarella cheese rolled in wonton wraps, served with our house made marinara.
Chicken Avocado Bacon Chipotle Wrap
$9.99
Grilled chicken, applewood bacon, mixed cheddar and monterey jack cheese, fresh avocado, and chipotle mayo in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of pickles.