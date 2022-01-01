Cudahy restaurants you'll love

Must-try Cudahy restaurants

Papa Luigi's Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Papa Luigi's Pizza

3475 E Layton Ave, Cudahy

Avg 4.3 (227 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Beer Battered Cod$13.00
Premium Alaskan Cod battered & cooked to perfection. Served with Rye Bread - three 3 oz. pieces to an order
Cheesy Garlic Bread$6.00
Served With Cheese and Papa’s Signature Marinara Sauce
Garlic Bread$4.50
Served With Papa’s Signature Marinara Sauce
More about Papa Luigi's Pizza
Joe's K Ranch image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Joe's K Ranch

4840 S Whitnall Ave, Cudahy

Avg 4.4 (1164 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Batter Dipt Shrimp (6)$16.00
Jumbo shrimp in a light batter served with cocktail sauce and lemon.
Mozzarella Wontons$9.00
4 pieces of mozzarella cheese rolled in wonton wraps, served with our house made marinara.
Chicken Avocado Bacon Chipotle Wrap$9.99
Grilled chicken, applewood bacon, mixed cheddar and monterey jack cheese, fresh avocado, and chipotle mayo in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of pickles.
More about Joe's K Ranch
Sheridan's Bed & Breakfast image

 

Sheridan's Bed & Breakfast

5133 S Lake Drive, Cudahy

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Sheridan's Bed & Breakfast
