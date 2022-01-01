Go
Toast

Cugini Pizzeria

Come Try A Gaint Calzone Or One Of Our Homemade Pastas!

PIZZA • PASTA

385 Crossing Dr, Suite 105 • $$

Avg 4 (19 reviews)

Popular Items

18 in Cheese or Build your own$19.95
Homemade tomato sauce Mozzarella cheese
Cannoli$5.99
Two crispy pastry shells rolled up with chocolate chips and sweet ricotta filling.
Sausage Roll$3.85
Sausage Link wrapped in pizza dough, with green chili strips and provolone cheese. All of our rolls come with a side of marinara sauce.
Pepperoni Roll$3.85
Pepperoni wrapped in pizza dough, with green chili strips and provolone cheese. All of our rolls come with a side of marinara sauce.
Meatball Roll$3.85
Meatball wrapped in pizza dough, with green chili strips and provolone cheese. All of our rolls come with a side of marinara sauce.
16in Cheese or Build your own$16.95
Homemade tomato sauce Mozzarella cheese
Homemade Spaghetti$14.95
Nona's Homemade Spaghetti with marinara sauce with choice of meatballs, sausage or one of each! (Yes its Bova's Spaghetti)
Made to Order Calzone$14.25
Your choice of one topping and mozzarella cheese. All of our calzones come with a side of marinara sauce
One meatball$1.99
Nona's famous homemade meatballs
14in Cheese or build your own$13.95
Homemade tomato sauce Mozzarella cheese
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

385 Crossing Dr, Suite 105

Lafayette CO

SundayClosed
Monday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mono Mono 3

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Community Supper Club

No reviews yet

Grab something to go and enjoy!

Ghost Box Pizza

No reviews yet

We're bringing Detroit style pizza to Lafayette with a head nod to our hard working families, we aim to provide a lively space and satisfy all pizza cravings for all ages. We will also feature Neapolitan style, have sandwiches, salads, appetizers and dessert. We feature a double deck oven for crispy crusts and a wood fired oven for extra flavor. Serving up gluten free and vegan food options for our friends to enjoy alongside a full bar, cider, wine, and beer.

Teocalli Cocina

No reviews yet

Inspired by regional kitchens across Mexico, Teocalli Cocina serves up two and a half centuries of flavor, culture, and tradition in a relaxed, modern environment in Lafayette, Colorado. We believe real ingredients and time-tested methods produce the freshest, most memorable dishes. And we believe that memories created around good food last a lifetime.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston