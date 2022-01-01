Go
Cuginis Restaurant and Bar

19616 Fisher Ave Suite H

Popular Items

Personal Pizza$9.50
10" - 4 slices
Medium Pizza$11.50
12" - 6 slices
Fried Pickles$6.99
Deep fried dill pickle spears. Served with Ranch
Large Pizza$13.75
14” - 8 slices
Natural cut french fries$3.99
10 Chicken Wings$10.59
chicken wings coated with Cuginis signature breading and deep fried to perfection
20 Chicken Wings$16.59
chicken wings coated with Cuginis signature breading and deep fried to perfection
Extra Large Pizza$15.75
16" - 10 slices
Curly fries$3.99
Cheese Bread$5.99
Cuginis housemade dough topped with cheddar & mozzarella blend
Location

19616 Fisher Ave Suite H

Poolesvillle MD

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
