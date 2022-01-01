Go
Welcome to the Cuisine by Claudette app! With three locations and growing quickly, we want to make your Claudette’s experience as delicious, easy, and awesome as possible. We know sometimes you just need a Superfood smoothie STAT or maybe a melty, gooey, impossibly healthy Disco Biscuit and we want to make your appetite’s dreams come true in a jiffy. With the Cuisine by Claudette app, not only can you skip the lines (and yes sometimes they are long because well…we are #trending and make REAL food, made to order and it’s divine for every mood and occasion) but you will automatically be signed up for the Claudette Cash Rewards Program which will earn you cash value points to redeem whenever you want with a special birthday 🎁 🎂 💰 💵 cash reward as our way of saying we love and celebrate you! ❤️ ❤️ ❤️

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

143 Beach 116th St • $$

Avg 4.6 (333 reviews)

Popular Items

-Avocado Toast (V)$5.00
Avocado, Lemon, Red Pepper, Tahihi, and Cherry Tomato on Sourdough
-Cauliflower Wings (V)$10.00
Cauliflower Florets Breaded with Panko and Oatly Drenched in Your Choice of Sauce
-Build Your Own Smoothie Bowl(GF)$9.00
-Build Your Own Power Bowl$12.00
Choose One Base/Protein/Leafy Green/Dressing and go to Town on the Add- Ons
-Fries (V)$5.00
-The Purple (GF)(V)$8.00
Acai, Strawberries, Banana, Homemade Peanut Butter, Coconut, & Almond Milk
-Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.00
Fresh chocolate chip cookies baked daily.
-Iced Latte$5.25
-Rockabowl (GF)(V)$12.00
Acai & Banana Blend Topped w/ Strawberries, Blueberries & Granola
-The Green (GF)(V)$8.00
Apple, Kale, Lemon, & Ginger
Location

143 Beach 116th St

Rockaway Park NY

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
