Pizza
Dessert & Ice Cream
Sandwiches
Cuivre River Pizza Co.
Open today 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
No reviews yet
120 Hwy C Plz
Moscow Mills, MO 63362
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Location
120 Hwy C Plz, Moscow Mills MO 63362
Nearby restaurants
HoneyBadger Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Pistol Pete's Twisted Taco's
Twisted Taco's and Fun
909 Public House
Come in and enjoy!
Stefanina's Pizzeria
Come in and enjoy!