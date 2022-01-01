Go
Toast

Culhane’s Irish Pub

Atlantic Beach (AB)
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

967 Atlantic Blvd • $$

Avg 4.7 (2141 reviews)

Popular Items

Kyle's Fish N Chips$17.00
North Atlantic cod filets, beer battered and fried golden brown. Served with steak fries, tartar, Old Bay coleslaw and lemon wedge.
Corned Beef N' Cabbage$18.00
Thumann’s gourmet corned beef brisket slow cooked in Guinness with herbs and spices. Served with champ potatoes, sautéed cabbage, onions, and bacon
St. Fish & Chips$18.00
St. Corned Beef & Cabbage$19.00
Kaye's Pasta Mac$10.00
Cavatappi pasta tossed in a garlic, sherry cream, cheddar, goat cheese, and Parmesan sauce
Sweet Shepherd's Pie$15.00
Certified Angus Beef, carrots, onions, peas, stewed in sweet Guinness gravy topped with whipped potatoes.
Add cheese for a well rounded experience!
St. Shepherd's Pie$16.00
Sarah's Tenders$10.00
Beer battered all natural chicken tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with bleu cheese or ranch with celery and carrots
Nana's Sausage Rolls$10.00
A blend of Irish sausage and spices rolled in a puff pastry and baked.
Served with our famous hot mustard.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Live Music
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

967 Atlantic Blvd

Atlantic Beach FL

Sunday7:00 am - 11:58 pm, 11:59 pm - 3:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 11:58 pm, 11:59 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:58 pm, 11:59 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:58 pm, 11:59 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 11:58 pm, 11:59 pm - 3:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 11:58 pm, 11:59 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 11:58 pm, 11:59 pm - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jumpin' Jax House of Food

No reviews yet

COME IN and ENJOY!

ABBQ Meat & Drink

No reviews yet

ABBQ is open Tuesday-Sunday from 11AM-10PM. Patrons can choose from prime brisket, duroc pulled pork, duroc pork spareribs, smoked turkey, and ABBQ’s home-made sausage, all available by the pound.
Pit Boss Blake Joyal oversees four custom smokers built by Moberg Smokers in Dripping Springs, Texas. While serving up traditional side items & bar snacks like frito pie and pimento cheese with charred sourdough and tomato jam.
Locally owned and operated, ABBQ stayed true to the neighborhood by extending the experience outdoors where a giant backyard is basecamp for corn hole, kids play, and private events.

Joseph's Pizza- Atlantic Beach

No reviews yet

Longtime, family-friendly pizza joint popular for creative pies, pasta classics & cannoli's.

Poe's Tavern

No reviews yet

Craft Burgers, Craft Brews!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston