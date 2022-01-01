Go
Toast

Culichi Méxican Seafood Bar & Grill

Come in and enjoy!

3025 W Gate City Blvd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Carnitas$13.64
ACP$12.95
Torta Steak$12.55
Fajitas del mar$19.90
Scallops, shrimp,
octopus, crab meat and grilled
fish filet.
Bell peppers, onion.
Mojarra a la diabla$16.75
Whole fried tilapia; served with rice,
beans, and salad.
Culichi Fundido$14.69
Choripollo.$13.25
Super Fajita$17.80
Steak, chicken, chorizo and
carnita, shrimp.
Culichi Seafood$20.99
Shrimp, scallops, crab meat,
octopus, bell peppers,
onions, rice; topped with fish filet.
Pescado Frito$24.14
Fried whole red snapper;
served with salad and rice.
See full menu

Location

3025 W Gate City Blvd.

Greensboro NC

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jesse's Diner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Seafood Destiny Fried

No reviews yet

"Where Errythang Fried"

Kiosco Mexican Grill

No reviews yet

Full Service Mexican Restaurant. Known for varieties of margaritas & south-of-the-border cuisine plus a happening patio.

Scrambled Southern Diner

No reviews yet

In The Heart Of Greensboro’s Historical Neighborhood, Lindley Park, Scrambled Has Become A Favorite Eclectic Southern Diner. Local Area Farmers And North Carolina Products Are Found Throughout The Menu. Breakfast Available All Day And Additional Lunch Menu Beginning At 11am, Featuring Blue Plate Specials Monday Thru Friday. And Don't Forget To Ask About Our House Made Desserts. Our Vegetable Infused Vodka Bloody Mary’s, Multiple Variations Of Mimosa, Draft Beer Selections, And Seasonal Cocktails Are Also Another Reason Why We Have Become “The Little Gem On Spring Garden Street”.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston