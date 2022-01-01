Go
Banner pic

Culichi Town

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

7521 w. stockton blvd

sacramento, CA 95823

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Location

7521 w. stockton blvd, sacramento CA 95823

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Chaat Of India

No reviews yet

Authentic Indian Cuisine and Indian Street Food.

Fire Wings Center Pkwy Sacramento

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Capital Soul BBQ and Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Culichi Town

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston