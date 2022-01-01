Go
Toast

Culichi Town

Come in and enjoy!

340 Third Avenue

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

340 Third Avenue

Chula Vista CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Groundswell Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Pizza, Beer and Fun!

The FoodFather, Co

No reviews yet

The FoodFather Co is a mobile Food Service that focuses on international cuisines. Chef Leon started this family ran company, August of 2019 in efforts of portraying his artistry in food and wanting to share with the community of San Diego. Hence Our Slogan “Feed The Family.
Come in and enjoy!

El Cruce+241

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Balboa South

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston