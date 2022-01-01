Go
Culinary Gangster

We have 3 great menus to pick from
Our famous Gangster Food truck with Gourmet Burgers & Fries, Pizza & Pasta or Tacos
We Take our last order at 7:45 PM

PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1216 Waukegan Road • $$

Avg 4.6 (114 reviews)

Popular Items

Fries$4.00
Popcorn Cauliflower$14.00
Rice Flour Tempura | Scallions | Black Sesame Seeds | Sriracha Aioli
*Vegetarian & Gf*
Gangster Burger *SPICY$13.00
Prime Beef Patty | Aged White Cheddar | Sliced Jalapeños | Pickles | Fried Onions | Sweet Chili Sauce | Habanero Spread | Brioche Bun
American Burger$11.00
Prime Beef Patty | American Cheese | Ketchup | Brioche Bun
BBQ Chicken Salad$14.00
BBQ Grilled Chicken | Iceberg Lettuce | Tomatoes | Black Beans | Scallions | Sweet Corn | Monterey Jack Cheese | Gangster Ranch | Corn Tortilla Strips
*Add Avocado +$2
ChiTown Burger$13.00
Two Prime Beef 4oz. Patties | Lettuce | Pickle | Onion | Secret Sauce | White American Cheese | Brioche Bun
BBQ Quinoa Bowl$13.00
Organic Quinoa | Black Beans | Sweet Corn | Monterey Jack Cheese | Tomato| Scallions | Avocado | BBQ Grilled Chicken | Gangster Ranch |
Hot Honey Chicken Tender Sandwich$13.00
Chicken Tenders | Lettuce | Pickles | Secret Ranch | Hot Honey | Brioche Bun
Cheddar Bacon Burger$13.00
Prime Beef Patty | Merkts Cheddar | Bacon | Ketchup | Brioche Bun
Cheese Fries$6.00
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1216 Waukegan Road

Glenview IL

Sunday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
