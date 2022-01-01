Cullman restaurants you'll love
Sweet Peppers Deli
303 A 2nd ave n.w., cullman
|Popular items
|Pick 2 Combo
|$8.99
Half-size portions of our menu items. All sandwiches are served on a signature French loaf. [one per category please]
|Cuban Panini
|$8.99
Sliced turkey breast, melted Swiss, ham, pickles, and Dijon mustard on a Milano roll.
|Bacon Cheesy Potato
|$7.99
Crispy bacon smothered with cheddar and Monterey Jack. Served with a side of butter and sour cream.
Rock N Roll Sushi
1900 MarktPlatz Center SW, Cullman
|Popular items
|Salmon Roll
|$8.35
(ORIGINAL OR FRIED) Fresh salmon inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$8.35
Chopped spicy red tuna inside, topped with spicy mayo.
|Japanese Bagel Roll
|$7.30
Smoked salmon and cream cheese inside.
Ledger's Steakhouse at Stone Bridge Farms
281 Co Rd 717, Cullman