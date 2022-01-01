Cullman restaurants you'll love

Cullman restaurants
Toast
  • Cullman

Cullman's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Steakhouses
Must-try Cullman restaurants

Sweet Peppers Deli image

 

Sweet Peppers Deli

303 A 2nd ave n.w., cullman

TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pick 2 Combo$8.99
Half-size portions of our menu items. All sandwiches are served on a signature French loaf. [one per category please]
Cuban Panini$8.99
Sliced turkey breast, melted Swiss, ham, pickles, and Dijon mustard on a Milano roll.
Bacon Cheesy Potato$7.99
Crispy bacon smothered with cheddar and Monterey Jack. Served with a side of butter and sour cream.
More about Sweet Peppers Deli
Rock N Roll Sushi image

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

1900 MarktPlatz Center SW, Cullman

Takeout
Popular items
Salmon Roll$8.35
(ORIGINAL OR FRIED) Fresh salmon inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.35
Chopped spicy red tuna inside, topped with spicy mayo.
Japanese Bagel Roll$7.30
Smoked salmon and cream cheese inside.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Grumpy's Italian Grill image

PIZZA • PASTA

Grumpy's Italian Grill

402 5th St SW, Cullman

Avg 4.3 (722 reviews)
Takeout
More about Grumpy's Italian Grill
Ledger's Steakhouse at Stone Bridge Farms image

 

Ledger's Steakhouse at Stone Bridge Farms

281 Co Rd 717, Cullman

Takeout
More about Ledger's Steakhouse at Stone Bridge Farms
Restaurant banner

 

Urban Cookhouse - Cullman

914 2nd Ave NW, Cullman

Takeout
More about Urban Cookhouse - Cullman
