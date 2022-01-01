Chicken salad in Cullman
Cullman restaurants that serve chicken salad
Karma's Coffee House
103 1st Ave NE, Cullman
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.50
includes one side and pickle
Sweet Peppers Deli - Peppers Cullman, AL
303 A 2nd ave n.w., cullman
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.49
Chicken salad made fresh daily with all white meat chicken, seedless red grapes, celery, and chopped pecans.
|Oven-Roasted Chicken Salad
|$8.99
Fresh greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, bacon, and cheddar and Monterey Jack with tender oven-roasted chicken breast and homemade croutons.
|Chicken Waldorf Salad
|$9.49
Mixed baby greens, oven-roasted chicken breast, seedless grapes, Granny Smith apples, candied pecans, celery, and Gorgonzola cheese tossed with balsamic vinaigrette.