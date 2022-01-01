Go
Toast

Cullom Knoll

The Knoll is back! With our rustic look and family-friendly feel, it will feel like you’ve escaped to the northern woods. Our menu has American favorites such as mouth-watering 1/3 lb burgers, jumbo chicken wings and delicious thin-crust pizza. Try our famous Friday night fish fry/bake and savory homemade potato pancakes. Not to mention our newest menu item, Broasted Chicken. Our full bar includes 8 beers on tap. We offer daily drink and food specials.

3018 N Hickory Dr

No reviews yet

Popular Items

1/3 Lb Burger$8.50
Build your own Certified Angus Beef® Burger
Bacon Chicken Ranch Wrap$9.95
Chicken (grilled or breaded), bacon, cheddar jack cheese blend, lettuce, tomatoes & Ranch Dressing
12 Bone-in Wings$11.25
Fresh, hand-Breaded JUMBO bone-in or boneless wings served with Ranch or bleu cheese and Carrots & Celery
Pretzels with Beer Cheese$8.95
Pretzel nuggets served with our homemade beer cheese sauce
12 Boneless Wings$11.25
Fresh, hand-Breaded JUMBO bone-in or boneless wings served with Ranch or bleu cheese and Carrots & Celery
Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap$9.95
chicken (grilled or breaded), bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, swiss cheese & honey mustard
Potato Pancakes App$7.95
Three of our famous homemade potato pancakes served with applesauce & sour cream
AYCE Cod$14.50
Cheese Curds$8.95
Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds served with a side of ranch or marinara sauce
Green Bean Crispers$8.95
Breaded green beans served with chipotle dipping sauce
See full menu

Location

3018 N Hickory Dr

McCullom Lake IL

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Village Squire

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Alibi Pub and Grub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

After the Fox

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Plum Garden McHenry

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston