Culpeper American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Culpeper
More about Flavor on Main
Flavor on Main
137 S Main St, Culpeper
|Popular items
|Roasted Red Pepper
|$8.00
|Cast Iron Duck Breast
|$29.00
|Chocolate Souffle
|$9.00
More about Sweet Roux
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Sweet Roux
201 S East Street, Culpeper
|Popular items
|Flatbread Philly
|$13.50
Grilled Ribeye Chunks | Sautéed Onions | Provolone | Cheddar Jack | Lettuce | Tomato | Mayo | Warm Pita
|Cobb Salad
Balsamic Chicken | Bacon | Boiled Egg | Tomatoes | Red Onions | Cheddar Jack
Suggested: House Pomegranate Vinaigrette
|Awesome Sauce Wings
|$12.50
Naked Bone-In Wings | Celery | Ranch or Bleu Cheese