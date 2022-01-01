Cultivate Coffee & Tap House

Go
Cultivate is a community space in Ypsilanti that is obsessed with crafting excellent products and experiences, works to be a safe and inspiring community for all, and invests in causes and people we believe in.

307 North River Street

Popular Items

Lavender Matcha Latte$5.00
Rosie Grey Latte$5.00
Location

307 North River Street

Ypsilanti MI

Sunday8:00 am - 6:45 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:45 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:45 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ypsi Alehouse

Come on in and enjoy!

Ypsilanti Cocktail Club

Local cocktail club serving amazing cocktails made with local spirits.

Dolores Mexican Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

Red Rock Barbecue

Delicious Barbecue and Southern Style Home Cooking

