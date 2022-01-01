Go
Consumer picView gallery

Cultivate Plant-Based Eatery

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

220 St Georges Ave

Rahway, NJ 07065

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Menu

Most Popular

Not A Chicken Sandwich
$15.00

crispy plant-based chicken with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and house made aioli

Popular
Kiwi Guava Spritzer
$5.00
Popular
Crispy Fried Shrooms
$14.00

battered and fried crisp with dipping sauces

Popular

Chicken Sandwiches

Not A Chicken Sandwich
$15.00

crispy plant-based chicken with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and house made aioli

Popular
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

220 St Georges Ave, Rahway NJ 07065

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sabor Peruano
orange star4.5 • 1,134
1576 Irving St Rahway, NJ 07065
View restaurantnext
GIGI'S LATIN BISTRO OLD - Rahway New Jersey
orange starNo Reviews
1524 Irving Street Rahway, NJ 07065
View restaurantnext
Gigi's Latin Bistro* - Rahway New Jersey
orange starNo Reviews
1524 Irving St. Rahway, NJ 07065
View restaurantnext
Colonia BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
330 Inman Avenue Colonia, NJ 07067
View restaurantnext
Cubanu
orange starNo Reviews
1467 Main St Rahway, NJ 07065
View restaurantnext
Rahway Fried Chicken
orange star5.0 • 33
95 E Cherry St Rahway, NJ 07065
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rahway

Sabor Peruano
orange star4.5 • 1,134
1576 Irving St Rahway, NJ 07065
View restaurantnext
Rahway Fried Chicken
orange star5.0 • 33
95 E Cherry St Rahway, NJ 07065
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Rahway

Clark

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Iselin

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Cranford

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Garwood

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Westfield

No reviews yet

Scotch Plains

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Metuchen

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Union

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Cultivate Plant-Based Eatery

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston