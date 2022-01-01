Go
Open for takeout and local delivery.

Popular Items

Tres Tacos$19.00
Your Choice of Tacos, Cilantro Rice, Black Beans, Cotija Cheese
Beef Barbacoa Taco$5.00
Corn tortilla, Beef Barbacoa (smoked on the big green egg), Cilantro, Onions
* served with salsa on the side
Plantain Taco$5.00
Corn tortilla, Fried Plantain, Chipotle Cashew Sauce, Repollo
* vegan * served with salsa on the side
Butter Lettuce Salad$14.00
Butter Lettuce, Pickled Red Onions, Citrus, Radish, Sliced Avocado,
Creamy Jalapeño Dressing * contains dairy
CULTURA Vegan Bowl$19.00
Cilantro Rice, Pinto Beans, Yams, Guacamole, Repollo, Cherry Tomatoes, Cilantro & Greens
Rice & Bean Burrito$9.00
Flour Tortilla *contains dairy,
Cilantro Rice, Black Beans, Monterey Jack Cheese, Crema
* Vegetarian
* served with salsa on the side
Chicken Tinga Taco$5.00
Corn tortilla, Chicken with Garlic, Onion, Sweet Bell Peppers, Chipotle, Cilantro, Onions
* served with salsa on the side
Carnitas Taco$5.00
Chicken Tinga Burrito$12.00
Flour Tortilla, Chicken Tinga, Cilantro Rice, Black Beans, Monterey Jack Cheese, Crema
* served with side of salsa
Chips & Guacamole$9.00
served in a 8oz cup & with house made corn tortilla chips
Location

Dolores Street

Carmel by The Sea CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Il Tegamino

Il Tegamino is a family run restaurant in Carmel-by-the-Sea specializing in authentic Southern Italian Comfort Food. The cozy restaurant transports you to the look and feel of a restaurant on the Amalfi Coast, complete with lemon trees adorning the courtyard. We are a tiny restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating. Dressing for dining al fresco is recommended. Established in 2015, Il Tegamino is owned by Giuseppe Panzuto and his wife Colleen. Giuseppe was born and raised in Napoli, Italy and enjoys sharing his culture and cuisine with guests

Seventh & Dolores

The Seventh & Dolores Steakhouse, or 7D, is founded on a commitment to quality and honesty – naturally farmed and humanely raised foods prepared in simple, soulful ways.
While the heart of the restaurant is a classic steakhouse, we imagine an experience and menu that is fun and contemporary. The rich, fertile land of California and the spectacular Pacific Ocean dictate the seasonally changing menu, but as victims of wanderlust, we also want to bring the energy and influences of our travels back to our home in Monterey County.
We want 7D to be the restaurant that makes every occasion special, becomes your favorite place to gather with family and friends, and is always the neighborhood spot that feels warm and inviting. It’s both comfortable and full of possibility every time you enter. It’s our celebration of a Carmel that is evolving in exciting ways.
More than anything the goal of Seventh & Dolores Steakhouse and every member of our team is to put a smile on your face.

A.W. Shucks Oyster Bar

Come in and enjoy!

Little Napoli

An Italian-American Story

