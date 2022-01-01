Go
Culture

Culture features housemade breads, pastries, soups, salads and sandwiches with locally sourced ingredients from our neighborhood farms. Take out, Curbside and catering are available.

SALADS • SANDWICHES

75 Mont Vernon St • $$

Avg 4.8 (116 reviews)

Popular Items

Caprese Panini$9.50
Pesto, Tomato, Spinach, Mozzarella. Choice of White or Honey Wheat Bread
Turkey Cheddar$10.00
Turkey, Cheddar, Herb Mayo. Choice of White or Honey Wheat Bread
B-Real$13.00
Smoked Pulled Pork, River sauce, Pickles, Garlic roll
Bacon, Egg & Cheese$8.00
North Country Smokehouse Bacon | 2 Fried Julie's Happy Hens Egg | American Cheese
Havana Slamma'$14.00
Crispy Pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss, Spicy Pickles, Spicy Dijon Mayo, Sub Roll
Big Fat Greek Salad$12.00
Mixed Greens · Cucumber · Tomato · Shallot · Pickled Pepper · Olives · Feta · Croutons · Lemon Vinaigrette
BLT$10.00
North Country Smokehouse Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Herbed Mayo, Choice of White or Honey Wheat
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
Blueberry Lemon Scone$3.75
Deep River Original$1.50
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

75 Mont Vernon St

Milford NH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
