1309 Junction Dr.

Popular Items

Ribeye Mole Tacos$15.00
Three tacos stuffed with prime ribeye steak that has been chopped up served with our in house made mole, a piece of seared queso fresco, cotija cheese, red onion and chiles toreados. Presented in our house made corn tortillas.
Side of fries$5.00
Empanadas$11.00
Three fluffy buttery empanadas stuffed with your choice of a Mexican chorizo and potato mix or a roasted poblano, corn and manchego cheese mix. They are dressed with a guajillo and peanut sauce with crema fresca.
Vir Salad (Aragula and soft shell crab)$19.00
Arugula salad mixed with pickled red onion, avocado slices and cotija cheese. Dressed in a lemon vinagrette and topped with soft shell crab crutons.
Cajeta De Cabra Crepe$14.00
Semi sweet chocolate fudge brownie with hometown Texas pecans served hot, topped with house made vanilla bean ice cream with a Bailey's Irish chocolate sauce
Lemon Pepper wings$19.00
Esquites$10.00
Spicy and smokey grilled Mexican styled corn OFF the cob served with a Mexican crema, cotija cheese, piquin chili, topped with cilantro and a slice of lime.
Asian Sticky Wings$19.00
Asian spiced marinated chicken wings, lightly breaded in our rice flour mix and fried & tossed in our house made sticky sauce
Ribeye tacos$10.00
Baja Fish Tacos$16.00
Fresh red fish that is beer battered served with spicy aoli, jicama slaw, cilantro and avocado
Location

1309 Junction Dr.

Laredo TX

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
