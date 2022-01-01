Culver City restaurants you'll love

Culver City restaurants
  • Culver City

Culver City's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Thai
Steakhouses
Ramen
French
Chicken
Latin American
Must-try Culver City restaurants

margot image

 

margot

8820 Washington Blvd Suite 301, Culver City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
potatoes bravas$14.00
crispy fingerlings, smoked paprika aioli
seafood risotto$42.00
saffron, chorizo, manila clams, shrimp, scallops
Trà Space image

 

Trà Space

4012 Tilden Ave., Culver City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Galactic Fusion$5.50
Ceremonial Grade Matcha, Yuzu, Lemonade
SpaceDust$5.50
Ceremonial Grade Matcha, Chai, Milk
Half Green Moon$5.00
Thai Green Tea, Milk
Pizzette image

 

Pizzette

9355 Culver Blvd, Culver City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Funghi Misti$13.00
Mixed Mushrooms, Fontina, Taleggio, Thyme
Pizzette Ends$5.00
Crispy Pizzette Ends with Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Parmigiano Reggiano with a side of tomato passato
Goat Cheese$13.00
Leeks, Scallions, Garlic, Bacon
Holy Cow BBQ image

 

Holy Cow BBQ & Rooster's Chicken House

4130 Sepulveda Blvd B, Culver City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Kettle Beans
Deliciously tender and smokey baked beans
Holy Rolls
Baked fresh all day long and tossed in our garlic oil
BBQ Plate #2$21.95
Choice of 2 delicious BBQ meat options and a Scratch Side. Served with our famous Holy Roll.
Culver city taco and torta joint image

 

Culver city taco and torta joint

9418 Venice Blvd, Culver City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Baja Fish Taco$5.00
Chorizo Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Veggie Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Quicksand Culver City image

 

Quicksand Culver City

10868 Washington Blvd., Culver City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
TURKEY BANH-MEATLOAF$10.99
Far East-inspired turkey meatloaf topped with our Asian slaw (Napa, Cilantro, Carrot, Scallions), pickled cucumbers and Sriracha aioli. Served on ciabatta.
BBQ PULLED PORK$10.99
House-cooked pulled pork sautéed with with sweet bbq sauce and topped with our Asian slaw on brioche bun.
OUR CUBANO$10.99
House-cooked pulled pork with sliced smoked ham, melted Swiss, sliced sweet pickles and Dijonaise. Served on pretzel bun.
The Jolly Oyster image

 

The Jolly Oyster

9355 Culver Boulevard, Culver City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mignonettes, etc.$1.00
2 oz.
Vincent Couche Brut Champagne (1/2 Bottle)$30.00
375ml. A balanced champagne with crisp minerality coupled with nutty warm aromas and flavors. Biodynamic farming, 80% Pinot Noir 20% Chardonnay
Dexter 4" Shucker$15.00
A great shucking knife for larger oysters and more leverage. For your smaller oysters, we recommend our 2 3/4 in knife
Harajuku Taproom image

BBQ • TAPAS • GRILL

Harajuku Taproom

4410 Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City

Avg 4.3 (819 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Oyako Don*$12.00
Chicken & egg with onion and seasoning over rice
Chicken Karaage Don$8.50
Our Chicken Karaage/Fried Chicken over rice with Sriracha Mayo on the side. Have it tossed in a sauce: Kimchi, or Sweet Chili for $1.50
Shishito Pepper$5.00
Topped with bonito flakes.
Dear John's image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Dear John's

11208 Culver Blvd, Culver City

Avg 4.1 (589 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Steak Fries$11.00
Steak Fries
8 oz Filet of Beef$65.00
8 oz Filet of Beef
Traditional Caesar Salad for Two$28.00
Traditional Caesar Salad for Two
Consumer pic

 

Piccalilli

3850 Main St, Culver City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Woked Rice Cakes$15.00
Sweet & Sour Korean Chili, Crispy Garlic, Scallion
Roasted Sweet Potato Fries$9.00
Japanese Curry Salt, Spiced Aioli
Piccalilli Bread Plate$12.00
Charred Sesame Sourdough, Indian Pickle Butter
MillCross Coffee Bar & Kitchen image

SANDWICHES

MillCross Coffee Bar & Kitchen

11050 Washington Blvd, Culver City

Avg 4.8 (906 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Plate$12.50
Two organic eggs any style & house potatoes. Your choice of bacon or avocado. Served with sourdough toast, butter and MillCross jam.
Huevos Rancheros$13.50
Two Organic over easy-eggs, slices of avocados on top of a bed of tortilla crisps, beans, ranchero sauce (not spicy), and finished with farm cheese. Side of spicy salsa de arbol included .
Chicken Mole Burrito$13.50
Mary’s Organic Chicken in Red Mole Sauce, Rice, fresh cilantro and Onions - includes side of Guajillo salsa. All House made .
Chicas Tacos image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD

Chicas Tacos

9345 Culver Blvd, Culver City

Avg 4.4 (1037 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chips$1.49
Non-GMO tortilla chips
Slow Braised Steak Taco$4.49
Corn tortilla, slow braised beef, salsa verde, radish, scallion and cilantro
Nachos$8.49
Our three cheese blend, queso blanco, morita salsa, scallion, radish, cilantro and a roasted jalapeno on top of our Non-GMO tortilla chips
LaRocco's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS

LaRocco's Pizzeria

3819 MAIN ST, CULVER CITY

Avg 4.1 (1793 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Garden Salad$6.29
Romaine, vine ripe cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives
Garlic Bread (2 Pcs)$3.50
3 pieces of garlic-butter toast
Chicken Wings
Hot & Spicy chicken wings served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Moto Ramen image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Moto Ramen

11172 Washington blvd, Culver City

Avg 4.7 (1011 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SPICY MISO$15.50
May contain peanuts. Contact restaurant directly if you have a peanut allergy before placing order.
Rich pork bone soup with Japanese spicy miso , topped with thinly sliced pork, soft boiled egg, bamboo, carrots, cabbage, mushrooms, green onions, bok choy, bean sprouts and fish cake.
TONKOTSU$14.50
Rich pork bone soup base with hints of Japanese soy sauce topped with chashu pork, soft boiled egg, green onions bean sprouts and ginger.
GYOZA$6.75
Pan fried dumplings with beef, pork, cabbage and scallions.
Hidden Garden image

SOUPS • NOODLES

Hidden Garden

4903 Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City

Avg 4.6 (2942 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Yellow Curry$14.00
Veggie Egg Rolls$8.00
Garden Roll$7.00
Rooster's Chicken House image

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS

Rooster's Chicken House

4130 Sepulveda Boulevard, Culver City

Avg 4.3 (65 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
The Rooster$11.95
Fried Chicken Breast, Rooster or Nashville style, dill pickles, house slaw
#3 Rooster's Bucket 8pc - 2 sides - 4 biscuits$28.95
The Ultimate 2-Step So-Cal Fried Chicken- 8 pieces Fried up crispy, juicy, and golden brown. Comes with a 4 Holy Roll and 2 Scratch Side
Rooster's Cheese & Mac 1/2 pt$5.95
The cheesiest Mac around
Upper Crust - Culver City image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Upper Crust - Culver City

3847 Main St, Culver City

Avg 4.7 (174 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Small Classic Cheese$15.99
Mozzarella & Roma Tomato Sauce
Half & Half Large
Choose 2 halves to create a large split pizza!
Large Supreme$28.89
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Bell Pepper & White Onion
Loqui image

TACOS • CHICKEN

Loqui

8830 Washington Blvd Suite 104, Culver City

Avg 4.8 (2219 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chips & Salsa$3.25
Corn tortilla chips and salsa
Mushroom Primo (Flour)$6.00
Cheese, beans, guacamole, onion, cilantro and salsa
Chicken Primo (Flour)$6.00
Cheese, guacamole, onion, cilantro and salsa
AKASHA image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

AKASHA

9543 Culver Blvd, Culver City

Avg 4.2 (5745 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Gluten-Free Chicken Pot Pie$11.00
Gluten-Free Version of Our Pot Pie! Flakey crust, rich gravy, peas and carrots. serves one, comes frozen
Roasted Market Vegetables$10.00
romanesco cauliflower, 'garden of' carrots, heirloom squash, brussels sprouts, red onions
Beet & Avocado Salad$15.00
beets, avocado, radish, local lettuces, cherry tomato, sunflower seeds, miso-sesame dressing
Platform image

 

Platform

3920 Landmark St., Culver City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Loqui: Chicken Plate$12.00
Chicken, rice, beans, guacamole, cotija cheese, onion, cilantro, corn tortilla
Loqui: Chips & Guacamole$6.25
Corn tortilla chips, guacamole, cotija cheese, salsa
Simonette image

 

Simonette

3927 Van Buren Pl, Culver City

Avg 4 (213 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Omelette$15.00
Blow Hookah Bar image

 

Blow Hookah Bar

4313 Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Primal Kitchen image

 

Primal Kitchen

9345 Culver Blvd, Culver City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Equator Coffees Culver City

8900 Venice Blvd Suite 105, Culver City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mocha$5.25
2 shots espresso, Guittard chocolate syrup, steamed milk of choice
Breakfast Frittata Sandwich$9.00
Veggie frittata on Rustic Bakery Flax Sunflower Sourdough with avocado, cheese, & spicy mayo
Latte$4.75
2 shots espresso with steamed milk
Restaurant banner

 

Pop's Bagels - Culver Steps

9300 Culver Blvd, Culver City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Mega Pizza Grille

11028 Washington Blvd, Culver City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Anwars Kitchen

6000 Sepulveda Boulevard, Culver City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Culver City

Burritos

Karaage

Mac And Cheese

Quesadillas

Tacos

Caesar Salad

Muffins

Garlic Bread

