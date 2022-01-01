Culver City restaurants you'll love
Culver City's top cuisines
Must-try Culver City restaurants
margot
8820 Washington Blvd Suite 301, Culver City
|Popular items
|potatoes bravas
|$14.00
crispy fingerlings, smoked paprika aioli
|seafood risotto
|$42.00
saffron, chorizo, manila clams, shrimp, scallops
Trà Space
4012 Tilden Ave., Culver City
|Popular items
|Galactic Fusion
|$5.50
Ceremonial Grade Matcha, Yuzu, Lemonade
|SpaceDust
|$5.50
Ceremonial Grade Matcha, Chai, Milk
|Half Green Moon
|$5.00
Thai Green Tea, Milk
Pizzette
9355 Culver Blvd, Culver City
|Popular items
|Funghi Misti
|$13.00
Mixed Mushrooms, Fontina, Taleggio, Thyme
|Pizzette Ends
|$5.00
Crispy Pizzette Ends with Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Parmigiano Reggiano with a side of tomato passato
|Goat Cheese
|$13.00
Leeks, Scallions, Garlic, Bacon
Holy Cow BBQ & Rooster's Chicken House
4130 Sepulveda Blvd B, Culver City
|Popular items
|Kettle Beans
Deliciously tender and smokey baked beans
|Holy Rolls
Baked fresh all day long and tossed in our garlic oil
|BBQ Plate #2
|$21.95
Choice of 2 delicious BBQ meat options and a Scratch Side. Served with our famous Holy Roll.
Culver city taco and torta joint
9418 Venice Blvd, Culver City
|Popular items
|Baja Fish Taco
|$5.00
|Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
|Veggie Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
Quicksand Culver City
10868 Washington Blvd., Culver City
|Popular items
|TURKEY BANH-MEATLOAF
|$10.99
Far East-inspired turkey meatloaf topped with our Asian slaw (Napa, Cilantro, Carrot, Scallions), pickled cucumbers and Sriracha aioli. Served on ciabatta.
|BBQ PULLED PORK
|$10.99
House-cooked pulled pork sautéed with with sweet bbq sauce and topped with our Asian slaw on brioche bun.
|OUR CUBANO
|$10.99
House-cooked pulled pork with sliced smoked ham, melted Swiss, sliced sweet pickles and Dijonaise. Served on pretzel bun.
The Jolly Oyster
9355 Culver Boulevard, Culver City
|Popular items
|Mignonettes, etc.
|$1.00
2 oz.
|Vincent Couche Brut Champagne (1/2 Bottle)
|$30.00
375ml. A balanced champagne with crisp minerality coupled with nutty warm aromas and flavors. Biodynamic farming, 80% Pinot Noir 20% Chardonnay
|Dexter 4" Shucker
|$15.00
A great shucking knife for larger oysters and more leverage. For your smaller oysters, we recommend our 2 3/4 in knife
BBQ • TAPAS • GRILL
Harajuku Taproom
4410 Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City
|Popular items
|Oyako Don*
|$12.00
Chicken & egg with onion and seasoning over rice
|Chicken Karaage Don
|$8.50
Our Chicken Karaage/Fried Chicken over rice with Sriracha Mayo on the side. Have it tossed in a sauce: Kimchi, or Sweet Chili for $1.50
|Shishito Pepper
|$5.00
Topped with bonito flakes.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Dear John's
11208 Culver Blvd, Culver City
|Popular items
|Steak Fries
|$11.00
Steak Fries
|8 oz Filet of Beef
|$65.00
8 oz Filet of Beef
|Traditional Caesar Salad for Two
|$28.00
Traditional Caesar Salad for Two
Piccalilli
3850 Main St, Culver City
|Popular items
|Woked Rice Cakes
|$15.00
Sweet & Sour Korean Chili, Crispy Garlic, Scallion
|Roasted Sweet Potato Fries
|$9.00
Japanese Curry Salt, Spiced Aioli
|Piccalilli Bread Plate
|$12.00
Charred Sesame Sourdough, Indian Pickle Butter
SANDWICHES
MillCross Coffee Bar & Kitchen
11050 Washington Blvd, Culver City
|Popular items
|Breakfast Plate
|$12.50
Two organic eggs any style & house potatoes. Your choice of bacon or avocado. Served with sourdough toast, butter and MillCross jam.
|Huevos Rancheros
|$13.50
Two Organic over easy-eggs, slices of avocados on top of a bed of tortilla crisps, beans, ranchero sauce (not spicy), and finished with farm cheese. Side of spicy salsa de arbol included .
|Chicken Mole Burrito
|$13.50
Mary’s Organic Chicken in Red Mole Sauce, Rice, fresh cilantro and Onions - includes side of Guajillo salsa. All House made .
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD
Chicas Tacos
9345 Culver Blvd, Culver City
|Popular items
|Chips
|$1.49
Non-GMO tortilla chips
|Slow Braised Steak Taco
|$4.49
Corn tortilla, slow braised beef, salsa verde, radish, scallion and cilantro
|Nachos
|$8.49
Our three cheese blend, queso blanco, morita salsa, scallion, radish, cilantro and a roasted jalapeno on top of our Non-GMO tortilla chips
PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS
LaRocco's Pizzeria
3819 MAIN ST, CULVER CITY
|Popular items
|Garden Salad
|$6.29
Romaine, vine ripe cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives
|Garlic Bread (2 Pcs)
|$3.50
3 pieces of garlic-butter toast
|Chicken Wings
Hot & Spicy chicken wings served with your choice of dipping sauce.
RAMEN • NOODLES
Moto Ramen
11172 Washington blvd, Culver City
|Popular items
|SPICY MISO
|$15.50
May contain peanuts. Contact restaurant directly if you have a peanut allergy before placing order.
Rich pork bone soup with Japanese spicy miso , topped with thinly sliced pork, soft boiled egg, bamboo, carrots, cabbage, mushrooms, green onions, bok choy, bean sprouts and fish cake.
|TONKOTSU
|$14.50
Rich pork bone soup base with hints of Japanese soy sauce topped with chashu pork, soft boiled egg, green onions bean sprouts and ginger.
|GYOZA
|$6.75
Pan fried dumplings with beef, pork, cabbage and scallions.
SOUPS • NOODLES
Hidden Garden
4903 Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City
|Popular items
|Yellow Curry
|$14.00
|Veggie Egg Rolls
|$8.00
|Garden Roll
|$7.00
SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS
Rooster's Chicken House
4130 Sepulveda Boulevard, Culver City
|Popular items
|The Rooster
|$11.95
Fried Chicken Breast, Rooster or Nashville style, dill pickles, house slaw
|#3 Rooster's Bucket 8pc - 2 sides - 4 biscuits
|$28.95
The Ultimate 2-Step So-Cal Fried Chicken- 8 pieces Fried up crispy, juicy, and golden brown. Comes with a 4 Holy Roll and 2 Scratch Side
|Rooster's Cheese & Mac 1/2 pt
|$5.95
The cheesiest Mac around
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Upper Crust - Culver City
3847 Main St, Culver City
|Popular items
|Small Classic Cheese
|$15.99
Mozzarella & Roma Tomato Sauce
|Half & Half Large
Choose 2 halves to create a large split pizza!
|Large Supreme
|$28.89
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Bell Pepper & White Onion
TACOS • CHICKEN
Loqui
8830 Washington Blvd Suite 104, Culver City
|Popular items
|Chips & Salsa
|$3.25
Corn tortilla chips and salsa
|Mushroom Primo (Flour)
|$6.00
Cheese, beans, guacamole, onion, cilantro and salsa
|Chicken Primo (Flour)
|$6.00
Cheese, guacamole, onion, cilantro and salsa
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
AKASHA
9543 Culver Blvd, Culver City
|Popular items
|Gluten-Free Chicken Pot Pie
|$11.00
Gluten-Free Version of Our Pot Pie! Flakey crust, rich gravy, peas and carrots. serves one, comes frozen
|Roasted Market Vegetables
|$10.00
romanesco cauliflower, 'garden of' carrots, heirloom squash, brussels sprouts, red onions
|Beet & Avocado Salad
|$15.00
beets, avocado, radish, local lettuces, cherry tomato, sunflower seeds, miso-sesame dressing
Platform
3920 Landmark St., Culver City
|Popular items
|Loqui: Chicken Plate
|$12.00
Chicken, rice, beans, guacamole, cotija cheese, onion, cilantro, corn tortilla
|Loqui: Chips & Guacamole
|$6.25
Corn tortilla chips, guacamole, cotija cheese, salsa
Equator Coffees Culver City
8900 Venice Blvd Suite 105, Culver City
|Popular items
|Mocha
|$5.25
2 shots espresso, Guittard chocolate syrup, steamed milk of choice
|Breakfast Frittata Sandwich
|$9.00
Veggie frittata on Rustic Bakery Flax Sunflower Sourdough with avocado, cheese, & spicy mayo
|Latte
|$4.75
2 shots espresso with steamed milk
Pop's Bagels - Culver Steps
9300 Culver Blvd, Culver City
Mega Pizza Grille
11028 Washington Blvd, Culver City
Anwars Kitchen
6000 Sepulveda Boulevard, Culver City