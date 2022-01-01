Culver City American restaurants you'll love

Culver City restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Culver City

Quicksand Culver City image

 

Quicksand Culver City

10868 Washington Blvd., Culver City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
TURKEY BANH-MEATLOAF$10.99
Far East-inspired turkey meatloaf topped with our Asian slaw (Napa, Cilantro, Carrot, Scallions), pickled cucumbers and Sriracha aioli. Served on ciabatta.
BBQ PULLED PORK$10.99
House-cooked pulled pork sautéed with with sweet bbq sauce and topped with our Asian slaw on brioche bun.
OUR CUBANO$10.99
House-cooked pulled pork with sliced smoked ham, melted Swiss, sliced sweet pickles and Dijonaise. Served on pretzel bun.
More about Quicksand Culver City
Dear John's image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Dear John's

11208 Culver Blvd, Culver City

Avg 4.1 (589 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
8 oz Filet of Beef$65.00
8 oz Filet of Beef
Steak Fries$11.00
Steak Fries
Traditional Caesar Salad for Two$28.00
Traditional Caesar Salad for Two
More about Dear John's
Consumer pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Piccalilli

3850 Main St, Culver City

Avg 4.5 (857 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Roasted Sweet Potato Fries$9.00
Japanese Curry Salt, Spiced Aioli
Smoked Chicken Wings$12.00
Mustard Carolina BBQ Sauce, Celery Leaf, Breadcrumbs
Piccalilli Bread Plate$12.00
Charred Sesame Sourdough, Indian Pickle Butter
More about Piccalilli
AKASHA image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

AKASHA

9543 Culver Blvd, Culver City

Avg 4.2 (5745 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Gluten-Free Chicken Pot Pie$11.00
Gluten-Free Version of Our Pot Pie! Flakey crust, rich gravy, peas and carrots. serves one, comes frozen
Roasted Market Vegetables$10.00
romanesco cauliflower, 'garden of' carrots, heirloom squash, brussels sprouts, red onions
Beet & Avocado Salad$15.00
beets, avocado, radish, local lettuces, cherry tomato, sunflower seeds, miso-sesame dressing
More about AKASHA

