Culver City American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Culver City
More about Quicksand Culver City
Quicksand Culver City
10868 Washington Blvd., Culver City
|Popular items
|TURKEY BANH-MEATLOAF
|$10.99
Far East-inspired turkey meatloaf topped with our Asian slaw (Napa, Cilantro, Carrot, Scallions), pickled cucumbers and Sriracha aioli. Served on ciabatta.
|BBQ PULLED PORK
|$10.99
House-cooked pulled pork sautéed with with sweet bbq sauce and topped with our Asian slaw on brioche bun.
|OUR CUBANO
|$10.99
House-cooked pulled pork with sliced smoked ham, melted Swiss, sliced sweet pickles and Dijonaise. Served on pretzel bun.
More about Dear John's
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Dear John's
11208 Culver Blvd, Culver City
|Popular items
|8 oz Filet of Beef
|$65.00
8 oz Filet of Beef
|Steak Fries
|$11.00
Steak Fries
|Traditional Caesar Salad for Two
|$28.00
Traditional Caesar Salad for Two
More about Piccalilli
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Piccalilli
3850 Main St, Culver City
|Popular items
|Roasted Sweet Potato Fries
|$9.00
Japanese Curry Salt, Spiced Aioli
|Smoked Chicken Wings
|$12.00
Mustard Carolina BBQ Sauce, Celery Leaf, Breadcrumbs
|Piccalilli Bread Plate
|$12.00
Charred Sesame Sourdough, Indian Pickle Butter
More about AKASHA
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
AKASHA
9543 Culver Blvd, Culver City
|Popular items
|Gluten-Free Chicken Pot Pie
|$11.00
Gluten-Free Version of Our Pot Pie! Flakey crust, rich gravy, peas and carrots. serves one, comes frozen
|Roasted Market Vegetables
|$10.00
romanesco cauliflower, 'garden of' carrots, heirloom squash, brussels sprouts, red onions
|Beet & Avocado Salad
|$15.00
beets, avocado, radish, local lettuces, cherry tomato, sunflower seeds, miso-sesame dressing