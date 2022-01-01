Culver City breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Culver City
More about Quicksand Culver City
Quicksand Culver City
10868 Washington Blvd., Culver City
|Popular items
|TURKEY BANH-MEATLOAF
|$10.99
Far East-inspired turkey meatloaf topped with our Asian slaw (Napa, Cilantro, Carrot, Scallions), pickled cucumbers and Sriracha aioli. Served on ciabatta.
|BBQ PULLED PORK
|$10.99
House-cooked pulled pork sautéed with with sweet bbq sauce and topped with our Asian slaw on brioche bun.
|OUR CUBANO
|$10.99
House-cooked pulled pork with sliced smoked ham, melted Swiss, sliced sweet pickles and Dijonaise. Served on pretzel bun.
More about MillCross Coffee Bar & Kitchen
SANDWICHES
MillCross Coffee Bar & Kitchen
11050 Washington Blvd, Culver City
|Popular items
|Saucy Egg Muffin
|$9.00
Organic Egg on a Crispy Muffin with aged cheddar cheese, grilled onions and medium spicy sauce..
|Chicken Mole Burrito
|$13.50
Mary’s Organic Chicken in Red Mole Sauce, Rice, fresh cilantro and Onions - includes side of Guajillo salsa. All House made .
|Huevos Rancheros
|$13.50
Two Organic over easy-eggs, slices of avocados on top of a bed of tortilla crisps, beans, ranchero sauce (not spicy), and finished with farm cheese. Side of spicy salsa de arbol included .
More about LaRocco's Pizzeria
PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS
LaRocco's Pizzeria
3819 MAIN ST, CULVER CITY
|Popular items
|Garlic Bread (2 Pcs)
|$3.50
3 pieces of garlic-butter toast
|Garden Salad
|$6.29
Romaine, vine ripe cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives
|Chicken Wings
Hot & Spicy chicken wings served with your choice of dipping sauce.
More about AKASHA
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
AKASHA
9543 Culver Blvd, Culver City
|Popular items
|Gluten-Free Chicken Pot Pie
|$11.00
Gluten-Free Version of Our Pot Pie! Flakey crust, rich gravy, peas and carrots. serves one, comes frozen
|Roasted Market Vegetables
|$10.00
romanesco cauliflower, 'garden of' carrots, heirloom squash, brussels sprouts, red onions
|Beet & Avocado Salad
|$15.00
beets, avocado, radish, local lettuces, cherry tomato, sunflower seeds, miso-sesame dressing