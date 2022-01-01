Culver City cafés you'll love

Toast

Must-try cafés in Culver City

Trà Space image

 

Trà Space

4012 Tilden Ave., Culver City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Half Green Moon$5.00
Thai Green Tea, Milk
SpaceDust$5.50
Ceremonial Grade Matcha, Chai, Milk
Galactic Fusion$5.50
Ceremonial Grade Matcha, Yuzu, Lemonade
More about Trà Space
MillCross Coffee Bar & Kitchen image

SANDWICHES

MillCross Coffee Bar & Kitchen

11050 Washington Blvd, Culver City

Avg 4.8 (906 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Saucy Egg Muffin$9.00
Organic Egg on a Crispy Muffin with aged cheddar cheese, grilled onions and medium spicy sauce..
Chicken Mole Burrito$13.50
Mary’s Organic Chicken in Red Mole Sauce, Rice, fresh cilantro and Onions - includes side of Guajillo salsa. All House made .
Huevos Rancheros$13.50
Two Organic over easy-eggs, slices of avocados on top of a bed of tortilla crisps, beans, ranchero sauce (not spicy), and finished with farm cheese. Side of spicy salsa de arbol included .
More about MillCross Coffee Bar & Kitchen
AKASHA image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

AKASHA

9543 Culver Blvd, Culver City

Avg 4.2 (5745 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Gluten-Free Chicken Pot Pie$11.00
Gluten-Free Version of Our Pot Pie! Flakey crust, rich gravy, peas and carrots. serves one, comes frozen
Roasted Market Vegetables$10.00
romanesco cauliflower, 'garden of' carrots, heirloom squash, brussels sprouts, red onions
Beet & Avocado Salad$15.00
beets, avocado, radish, local lettuces, cherry tomato, sunflower seeds, miso-sesame dressing
More about AKASHA
Simonette image

 

Simonette

3927 Van Buren Pl, Culver City

Avg 4 (213 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Omelette$15.00
More about Simonette

