Culver City cafés you'll love

Trà Space
4012 Tilden Ave., Culver City
|Popular items
|Half Green Moon
|$5.00
Thai Green Tea, Milk
|SpaceDust
|$5.50
Ceremonial Grade Matcha, Chai, Milk
|Galactic Fusion
|$5.50
Ceremonial Grade Matcha, Yuzu, Lemonade
SANDWICHES
MillCross Coffee Bar & Kitchen
11050 Washington Blvd, Culver City
|Popular items
|Saucy Egg Muffin
|$9.00
Organic Egg on a Crispy Muffin with aged cheddar cheese, grilled onions and medium spicy sauce..
|Chicken Mole Burrito
|$13.50
Mary’s Organic Chicken in Red Mole Sauce, Rice, fresh cilantro and Onions - includes side of Guajillo salsa. All House made .
|Huevos Rancheros
|$13.50
Two Organic over easy-eggs, slices of avocados on top of a bed of tortilla crisps, beans, ranchero sauce (not spicy), and finished with farm cheese. Side of spicy salsa de arbol included .
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
AKASHA
9543 Culver Blvd, Culver City
|Popular items
|Gluten-Free Chicken Pot Pie
|$11.00
Gluten-Free Version of Our Pot Pie! Flakey crust, rich gravy, peas and carrots. serves one, comes frozen
|Roasted Market Vegetables
|$10.00
romanesco cauliflower, 'garden of' carrots, heirloom squash, brussels sprouts, red onions
|Beet & Avocado Salad
|$15.00
beets, avocado, radish, local lettuces, cherry tomato, sunflower seeds, miso-sesame dressing