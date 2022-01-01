Culver City sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Culver City
More about Pizzette
Pizzette
9355 Culver Blvd, Culver City
|Popular items
|Funghi Misti
|$13.00
Mixed Mushrooms, Fontina, Taleggio, Thyme
|Pizzette Ends
|$5.00
Crispy Pizzette Ends with Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Parmigiano Reggiano with a side of tomato passato
|Goat Cheese
|$13.00
Leeks, Scallions, Garlic, Bacon
More about MillCross Coffee Bar & Kitchen
SANDWICHES
MillCross Coffee Bar & Kitchen
11050 Washington Blvd, Culver City
|Popular items
|Saucy Egg Muffin
|$9.00
Organic Egg on a Crispy Muffin with aged cheddar cheese, grilled onions and medium spicy sauce..
|Chicken Mole Burrito
|$13.50
Mary’s Organic Chicken in Red Mole Sauce, Rice, fresh cilantro and Onions - includes side of Guajillo salsa. All House made .
|Huevos Rancheros
|$13.50
Two Organic over easy-eggs, slices of avocados on top of a bed of tortilla crisps, beans, ranchero sauce (not spicy), and finished with farm cheese. Side of spicy salsa de arbol included .
More about Rooster's Chicken House
SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS
Rooster's Chicken House
4130 Sepulveda Boulevard, Culver City
|Popular items
|Nana Banana
|$4.50
Exclusively from "The Little Pie" Vanilla cream, fresh bananas, graham cracker crust, wafers, whipped cream & topped with almonds
|Rooster's Cheese & Mac 1/2 pt
|$5.95
The cheesiest Mac around
|#1 Rooster's Snack 2pc - 1 side - 1 biscuit
|$9.95
The Ultimate 2-Step So-Cal Fried Chicken- 2pieces Fried up crispy, juicy and golden brown. Comes with a Holy Roll and a Scratch Side