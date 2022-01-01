Culver City sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Culver City

Pizzette image

 

Pizzette

9355 Culver Blvd, Culver City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Funghi Misti$13.00
Mixed Mushrooms, Fontina, Taleggio, Thyme
Pizzette Ends$5.00
Crispy Pizzette Ends with Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Parmigiano Reggiano with a side of tomato passato
Goat Cheese$13.00
Leeks, Scallions, Garlic, Bacon
More about Pizzette
MillCross Coffee Bar & Kitchen image

SANDWICHES

MillCross Coffee Bar & Kitchen

11050 Washington Blvd, Culver City

Avg 4.8 (906 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Saucy Egg Muffin$9.00
Organic Egg on a Crispy Muffin with aged cheddar cheese, grilled onions and medium spicy sauce..
Chicken Mole Burrito$13.50
Mary’s Organic Chicken in Red Mole Sauce, Rice, fresh cilantro and Onions - includes side of Guajillo salsa. All House made .
Huevos Rancheros$13.50
Two Organic over easy-eggs, slices of avocados on top of a bed of tortilla crisps, beans, ranchero sauce (not spicy), and finished with farm cheese. Side of spicy salsa de arbol included .
More about MillCross Coffee Bar & Kitchen
Rooster's Chicken House image

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS

Rooster's Chicken House

4130 Sepulveda Boulevard, Culver City

Avg 4.3 (65 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Nana Banana$4.50
Exclusively from "The Little Pie" Vanilla cream, fresh bananas, graham cracker crust, wafers, whipped cream & topped with almonds
Rooster's Cheese & Mac 1/2 pt$5.95
The cheesiest Mac around
#1 Rooster's Snack 2pc - 1 side - 1 biscuit$9.95
The Ultimate 2-Step So-Cal Fried Chicken- 2pieces Fried up crispy, juicy and golden brown. Comes with a Holy Roll and a Scratch Side
More about Rooster's Chicken House

