Culver City Mexican restaurants you'll love

Culver city taco and torta joint image

 

Culver city taco and torta joint

9418 Venice Blvd, Culver City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Baja Fish Taco$5.00
Chorizo Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Veggie Breakfast Burrito$12.00
More about Culver city taco and torta joint
Chicas Tacos image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD

Chicas Tacos

9345 Culver Blvd, Culver City

Avg 4.4 (1037 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chips$1.49
Non-GMO tortilla chips
Slow Braised Steak Taco$4.49
Corn tortilla, slow braised beef, salsa verde, radish, scallion and cilantro
Nachos$8.49
Our three cheese blend, queso blanco, morita salsa, scallion, radish, cilantro and a roasted jalapeno on top of our Non-GMO tortilla chips
More about Chicas Tacos
Loqui image

TACOS • CHICKEN

Loqui

8830 Washington Blvd Suite 104, Culver City

Avg 4.8 (2219 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Plate (Corn)$12.75
Rice, beans, guacamole, cotija cheese, onion, cilantro and tortillas
Chicken Plate (Flour)$13.75
Rice, beans, guacamole, cotija cheese, onion, cilantro and tortillas
Pork Primo (Flour)$6.00
Lettuce, cotija cheese, onion, cilantro and salsa
More about Loqui
Primal Kitchen image

 

Primal Kitchen

9345 Culver Blvd, Culver City

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Primal Kitchen

