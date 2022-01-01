Culver City salad spots you'll love
Pizzette
9355 Culver Blvd, Culver City
|Popular items
|Funghi Misti
|$13.00
Mixed Mushrooms, Fontina, Taleggio, Thyme
|Pizzette Ends
|$5.00
Crispy Pizzette Ends with Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Parmigiano Reggiano with a side of tomato passato
|Goat Cheese
|$13.00
Leeks, Scallions, Garlic, Bacon
Quicksand Culver City
10868 Washington Blvd., Culver City
|Popular items
|TURKEY BANH-MEATLOAF
|$10.99
Far East-inspired turkey meatloaf topped with our Asian slaw (Napa, Cilantro, Carrot, Scallions), pickled cucumbers and Sriracha aioli. Served on ciabatta.
|BBQ PULLED PORK
|$10.99
House-cooked pulled pork sautéed with with sweet bbq sauce and topped with our Asian slaw on brioche bun.
|OUR CUBANO
|$10.99
House-cooked pulled pork with sliced smoked ham, melted Swiss, sliced sweet pickles and Dijonaise. Served on pretzel bun.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Upper Crust - Culver City
3847 Main St, Culver City
|Popular items
|Large Harvard Street (Margherita)
|$24.99
Sliced Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Garlic & Fresh Basil
|Small Classic Cheese
|$15.99
Mozzarella & Roma Tomato Sauce
|Large Supreme
|$28.89
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Bell Pepper & White Onion