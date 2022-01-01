Culver City salad spots you'll love

Culver City restaurants
Must-try salad spots in Culver City

Pizzette image

 

Pizzette

9355 Culver Blvd, Culver City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Funghi Misti$13.00
Mixed Mushrooms, Fontina, Taleggio, Thyme
Pizzette Ends$5.00
Crispy Pizzette Ends with Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Parmigiano Reggiano with a side of tomato passato
Goat Cheese$13.00
Leeks, Scallions, Garlic, Bacon
More about Pizzette
Quicksand Culver City image

 

Quicksand Culver City

10868 Washington Blvd., Culver City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
TURKEY BANH-MEATLOAF$10.99
Far East-inspired turkey meatloaf topped with our Asian slaw (Napa, Cilantro, Carrot, Scallions), pickled cucumbers and Sriracha aioli. Served on ciabatta.
BBQ PULLED PORK$10.99
House-cooked pulled pork sautéed with with sweet bbq sauce and topped with our Asian slaw on brioche bun.
OUR CUBANO$10.99
House-cooked pulled pork with sliced smoked ham, melted Swiss, sliced sweet pickles and Dijonaise. Served on pretzel bun.
More about Quicksand Culver City
Upper Crust - Culver City image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Upper Crust - Culver City

3847 Main St, Culver City

Avg 4.7 (174 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Large Harvard Street (Margherita)$24.99
Sliced Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Garlic & Fresh Basil
Small Classic Cheese$15.99
Mozzarella & Roma Tomato Sauce
Large Supreme$28.89
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Bell Pepper & White Onion
More about Upper Crust - Culver City

