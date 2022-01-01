Burritos in Culver City
Culver City restaurants that serve burritos
More about Culver city taco and torta joint
Culver city taco and torta joint
9418 Venice Blvd, Culver City
|Veggie Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
|Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
|Asada Burrito
|$13.50
More about MillCross Coffee Bar & Kitchen
SANDWICHES
MillCross Coffee Bar & Kitchen
11050 Washington Blvd, Culver City
|Chicken Mole Burrito
|$13.50
Mary’s Organic Chicken in Red Mole Sauce, Rice, fresh cilantro and Onions - includes side of Guajillo salsa. All House made .
|MC Breakfast Burrito
|$11.50
Organic scrambled eggs, Breakfast Potatoes, Beans Avocado Salsa, Crema & Farm Cheese. (Vegetarian)
Served with a side of Guajillo Salsa. Vegan option has no cheese and we substitute mushrooms for the eggs.
More about Chicas Tacos
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD
Chicas Tacos
9345 Culver Blvd, Culver City
|Market Burrito
|$10.49
Hand pressed flour tortilla filled with your choice of protein, rice, beans, three cheese blend, queso, house salsa, avocado salsa, cilantro, scallion
Note: Flour tortilla contains dairy