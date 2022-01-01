Burritos in Culver City

Go
Culver City restaurants
Toast

Culver City restaurants that serve burritos

Culver city taco and torta joint image

 

Culver city taco and torta joint

9418 Venice Blvd, Culver City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Chorizo Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Asada Burrito$13.50
More about Culver city taco and torta joint
Item pic

SANDWICHES

MillCross Coffee Bar & Kitchen

11050 Washington Blvd, Culver City

Avg 4.8 (906 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Mole Burrito$13.50
Mary’s Organic Chicken in Red Mole Sauce, Rice, fresh cilantro and Onions - includes side of Guajillo salsa. All House made .
MC Breakfast Burrito$11.50
Organic scrambled eggs, Breakfast Potatoes, Beans Avocado Salsa, Crema & Farm Cheese. (Vegetarian)
Served with a side of Guajillo Salsa. Vegan option has no cheese and we substitute mushrooms for the eggs.
More about MillCross Coffee Bar & Kitchen
Market Burrito image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD

Chicas Tacos

9345 Culver Blvd, Culver City

Avg 4.4 (1037 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Market Burrito$10.49
Hand pressed flour tortilla filled with your choice of protein, rice, beans, three cheese blend, queso, house salsa, avocado salsa, cilantro, scallion
Note: Flour tortilla contains dairy
More about Chicas Tacos

Browse other tasty dishes in Culver City

Mac And Cheese

Caesar Salad

Quesadillas

Karaage

Muffins

Brisket

Garlic Bread

Tacos

Map

More near Culver City to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Santa Monica

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Venice

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Marina Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

El Segundo

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Playa Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston