Ceviche in Culver City
Culver City restaurants that serve ceviche
Cerveteca Taco & Torta Joint Culver City
9418 Venice Blvd, Culver City
|Ceviche and Agua Fresca Special
|$15.00
|Mamas Ceviche
|$14.00
Yunomi Handroll - Culver Steps - Culver Steps
9300 Culver Blvd. Unit 116, Culver City
|Ceviche
|$14.00
Mixed Seafood Japanese Style Ceviche
CevicheStop
2901 La Cienega Blvd, Culver City
|MIXTO CEVICHE
|$28.00
Catch of the day, shrimp, mussels, squid, octopus, scallops, charred sweet potatoes, aji amarillo tiger’s milk, Peruvian corn and cancha powder
|CONCHAS NEGRAS CEVICHE
|$26.00
Blood clams, aji limo, tiger’s milk, cilantro, onions, Peruvian corn, cancha powder and charred sweet potatoes,
|CLASSIC CEVICHE
|$24.00
Catch of the day, aji limo tiger’s milk, charred sweet potatoes, Peruvian corn and cancha powder