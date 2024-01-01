Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in Culver City

Culver City restaurants
Culver City restaurants that serve ceviche

Cerveteca Taco & Torta Joint Culver City

9418 Venice Blvd, Culver City

TakeoutDelivery
Ceviche and Agua Fresca Special$15.00
Mamas Ceviche$14.00
More about Cerveteca Taco & Torta Joint Culver City
Yunomi Handroll - Culver Steps - Culver Steps

9300 Culver Blvd. Unit 116, Culver City

TakeoutDelivery
Ceviche$14.00
Mixed Seafood Japanese Style Ceviche
More about Yunomi Handroll - Culver Steps - Culver Steps
CevicheStop

2901 La Cienega Blvd, Culver City

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MIXTO CEVICHE$28.00
Catch of the day, shrimp, mussels, squid, octopus, scallops, charred sweet potatoes, aji amarillo tiger’s milk, Peruvian corn and cancha powder
CONCHAS NEGRAS CEVICHE$26.00
Blood clams, aji limo, tiger’s milk, cilantro, onions, Peruvian corn, cancha powder and charred sweet potatoes,
CLASSIC CEVICHE$24.00
Catch of the day, aji limo tiger’s milk, charred sweet potatoes, Peruvian corn and cancha powder
More about CevicheStop

