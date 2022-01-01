Chicken curry in Culver City
Culver City restaurants that serve chicken curry
Quicksand Culver City
10868 Washington Blvd., Culver City
|CURRY CHICKEN SAND
|$9.99
Diced chicken breast w/ golden raisins, dried cranberries, curry mayo, cilantro, scallions, honey, celery & parsley. Served with spinach on pretzel bun.
BBQ • TAPAS • GRILL
Harajuku Taproom
4410 Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City
|Curry with Chicken Katsu
|$16.00
Curry and rice with fried chicken cutlet.