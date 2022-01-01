Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Culver City

Culver City restaurants
Culver City restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Mega Grille Restaurant

11028 Washington Blvd, Culver City

TakeoutDelivery
Mega Special Chicken Pizza$27.00
Mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, chicken, red onion, salad, house garlic dressing and house hot sauce.
Chicken Pizza Sandwich$21.00
Mozzarella chicken kabab, salad, sliced tomatoes, red onions, house garlic dressing and house hot sauce. With our freshly baked bread.
Copenhagen Chicken Pizza$25.00
Mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, chicken, red onions, roasted garlic, banana peppers and house garlic dressing.
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD

Chicas Tacos

9345 Culver Blvd, Culver City

Avg 4.4 (1037 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chipotle BBQ Chicken Pizza$14.99
Two 12" flour tortillas with a three cheese blend. Baked and topped with chicken, chipotle bbq sauce, chipotle lime crema, pickled red onion, cilantro and scallions
PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS

LaRocco's Pizzeria

3819 MAIN ST, CULVER CITY

Avg 4.1 (1793 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ Chicken Pizza (Halal)$25.99
Chicken Pesto Pizza (Halal)$25.99
Chicken Parm Pizza$25.99
