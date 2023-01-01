Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Culver City

Culver City restaurants
Culver City restaurants that serve clams

Clams by the lb image

 

The Jolly Oyster

9355 Culver Boulevard, Culver City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Clams by the lb$10.00
Whole in shell clams. Sold by the pound.
More about The Jolly Oyster
Item pic

 

Pasta Sisters

3280 Helms Avenue, Culver City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti Clams$18.00
Manila clams, olive oil, garlic, fresh parsley.
More about Pasta Sisters

