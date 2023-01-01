Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Clams in
Culver City
/
Culver City
/
Clams
Culver City restaurants that serve clams
The Jolly Oyster
9355 Culver Boulevard, Culver City
No reviews yet
Clams by the lb
$10.00
Whole in shell clams. Sold by the pound.
More about The Jolly Oyster
Pasta Sisters
3280 Helms Avenue, Culver City
No reviews yet
Spaghetti Clams
$18.00
Manila clams, olive oil, garlic, fresh parsley.
More about Pasta Sisters
