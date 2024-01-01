Cobb salad in Culver City

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

33 Taps - Culver City

9739 Culver Blvd, Culver City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Wedge Cobb Salad$16.99
iceberg lettuce, applewood bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, pickled onions, ranch
More about 33 Taps - Culver City
Item pic

 

Wrapstar Culver City - 9426 Washington Blvd

9426 Washington Blvd, Culver CIty

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cobb Salad Wrap$10.95
Romaine and Cabbage Blend, Grilled Chicken, Hard Boiled Egg, Turkey Bacon, Roma Tomatoes, Green Onion, Blue Cheese, Red-Wine Vinaigrette Dressing, Flour Tortilla.
Cobb Salad$15.95
Romaine and Cabbage Blend, Grilled Chicken Breast, Hard-Boiled Egg, Turkey Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Green Onion, Blue Cheese, & Red-Wine Vinaigrette
More about Wrapstar Culver City - 9426 Washington Blvd

