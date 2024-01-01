Cobb salad in Culver City
Culver City restaurants that serve cobb salad
33 Taps - Culver City
9739 Culver Blvd, Culver City
|Wedge Cobb Salad
|$16.99
iceberg lettuce, applewood bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, pickled onions, ranch
Wrapstar Culver City - 9426 Washington Blvd
9426 Washington Blvd, Culver CIty
|Cobb Salad Wrap
|$10.95
Romaine and Cabbage Blend, Grilled Chicken, Hard Boiled Egg, Turkey Bacon, Roma Tomatoes, Green Onion, Blue Cheese, Red-Wine Vinaigrette Dressing, Flour Tortilla.
|Cobb Salad
|$15.95
Romaine and Cabbage Blend, Grilled Chicken Breast, Hard-Boiled Egg, Turkey Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Green Onion, Blue Cheese, & Red-Wine Vinaigrette