Curry chicken in Culver City

Item pic

 

Quicksand Culver City

10868 Washington Blvd., Culver City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CURRY CHICKEN SAND$9.99
Diced chicken breast w/ golden raisins, dried cranberries, curry mayo, cilantro, scallions, honey, celery & parsley. Served with spinach on pretzel bun.
More about Quicksand Culver City
Item pic

BBQ • TAPAS • GRILL

Harajuku Taproom

4410 Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City

Avg 4.3 (819 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Curry with Chicken Katsu$16.00
Curry and rice with fried chicken cutlet.
More about Harajuku Taproom
Hidden Garden image

SOUPS • NOODLES

Hidden Garden

4903 Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City

Avg 4.6 (2942 reviews)
Takeout
LS #5 Yellow Curry Chicken$10.99
LS #6 Green Curry Chicken$10.99
More about Hidden Garden

