Egg rolls in Culver City

Nong La Cafe - Culver City - 9552 Washington Blvd
9552 Washington Blvd, Culver City
|Cha Gio / Crispy Egg Rolls
|$6.50
Ground pork, shrimp, carrots, glass noodles and shallots delicately fried to a golden brown. Served with fish sauce, pickled carrots/daikon, fresh lettuce and mint.
|Bun Ga Cha Gio / Chicken & Egg Roll
|$15.00
Grilled lemongrass free-range chicken and crispy egg roll (contains pork & shrimp) with cold vermicelli noodles served on a bed of lettuce, fresh herbs, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots/daikon and peanuts. Served with fish sauce.
|Bun Cha Gio / Egg Rolls
|$14.25
3 crispy egg rolls (contains shrimp & pork) with cold vermicelli noodles served on a bed of lettuce, fresh herbs, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots/daikon and peanuts. Served with fish sauce.