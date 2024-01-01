Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Culver City

Culver City restaurants
Culver City restaurants that serve egg rolls

Nong La Cafe - Culver City - 9552 Washington Blvd

9552 Washington Blvd, Culver City

Cha Gio / Crispy Egg Rolls$6.50
Ground pork, shrimp, carrots, glass noodles and shallots delicately fried to a golden brown. Served with fish sauce, pickled carrots/daikon, fresh lettuce and mint.
Bun Ga Cha Gio / Chicken & Egg Roll$15.00
Grilled lemongrass free-range chicken and crispy egg roll (contains pork & shrimp) with cold vermicelli noodles served on a bed of lettuce, fresh herbs, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots/daikon and peanuts. Served with fish sauce.
Bun Cha Gio / Egg Rolls$14.25
3 crispy egg rolls (contains shrimp & pork) with cold vermicelli noodles served on a bed of lettuce, fresh herbs, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots/daikon and peanuts. Served with fish sauce.
Hidden Garden Thai Cuisine

4903 Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City

Veggie Egg Rolls$10.00
Vegetables, egg roll wrap served with sweet and sour sauce.
