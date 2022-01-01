Garden salad in Culver City
Culver City restaurants that serve garden salad
Mega Grille Restaurant
11028 Washington Blvd, Culver City
|Garden Salad
|$13.00
Mixed greens, arugula, cherry tomatoes, Persian cucumber, Kalamata olives, and almond slices with house creamy lime dressing and olive oil.
PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS
LaRocco's Pizzeria
3819 MAIN ST, CULVER CITY
|Garden Salad
|$6.29
Romaine, vine ripe cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives