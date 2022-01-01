Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Culver City

Culver City restaurants
Culver City restaurants that serve garden salad

Banner pic

 

Mega Grille Restaurant

11028 Washington Blvd, Culver City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, arugula, cherry tomatoes, Persian cucumber, Kalamata olives, and almond slices with house creamy lime dressing and olive oil.
More about Mega Grille Restaurant
Garden Salad image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS

LaRocco's Pizzeria

3819 MAIN ST, CULVER CITY

Avg 4.1 (1793 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Salad
Garden Salad$6.29
Romaine, vine ripe cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives
More about LaRocco's Pizzeria
Upper Crust - Culver City image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Upper Crust - Culver City

3847 Main St, Culver City

Avg 4.7 (174 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garden Salad$8.00
Garden Salad$7.99
More about Upper Crust - Culver City

