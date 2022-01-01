Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic knots in Culver City

Go
Culver City restaurants
Toast

Culver City restaurants that serve garlic knots

Item pic

 

Pizzette

9355 Culver Blvd, Culver City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Garlic Knots$6.00
garlic confit, parmigiano reggiano served with side of tomato sauce
More about Pizzette
Garlic Knots image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS

LaRocco's Pizzeria

3819 MAIN ST, CULVER CITY

Avg 4.1 (1793 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Knots
More about LaRocco's Pizzeria

Browse other tasty dishes in Culver City

Pesto Pizza

Tomato Soup

Caesar Salad

Waffles

Garlic Bread

California Rolls

Chili

French Toast

Map

More near Culver City to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Santa Monica

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Venice

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Marina Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

El Segundo

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Playa Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (672 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (534 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston