Kebabs in Culver City

Culver City restaurants
Culver City restaurants that serve kebabs

Item pic

 

Arth Bar & Kitchen

9531 Culver Boulevard, Culver City

Chicken Tikka Kebab$19.00
Char-grilled succulent boneless chicken
Item pic

 

Fresh Pita

4315 Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City

(Kufta) Ground Beef Kebab Plate$15.99
Grilled kufta are skewers of ground beef and lamb mixed with fresh parsley, onions, garlic and warm Middle Eastern spices
(Kufta) Ground Beef Kebab Wrap$12.99
Grilled kufta are skewers of ground beef and lamb mixed with fresh parsley, onions, garlic and warm Middle Eastern spices, salad, tahini, and onions in a wrap
Shrimp Kebab Plate$16.99
Juicy shrimp marinated in cumin, Italian seasoning, lemon, garlic, pepper flakes, and fresh herbs.
