Kebabs in Culver City
Culver City restaurants that serve kebabs
Arth Bar & Kitchen
9531 Culver Boulevard, Culver City
|Chicken Tikka Kebab
|$19.00
Char-grilled succulent boneless chicken
Fresh Pita
4315 Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City
|(Kufta) Ground Beef Kebab Plate
|$15.99
Grilled kufta are skewers of ground beef and lamb mixed with fresh parsley, onions, garlic and warm Middle Eastern spices
|(Kufta) Ground Beef Kebab Wrap
|$12.99
Grilled kufta are skewers of ground beef and lamb mixed with fresh parsley, onions, garlic and warm Middle Eastern spices, salad, tahini, and onions in a wrap
|Shrimp Kebab Plate
|$16.99
Juicy shrimp marinated in cumin, Italian seasoning, lemon, garlic, pepper flakes, and fresh herbs.