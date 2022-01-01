Muffins in Culver City

Go
Culver City restaurants
Toast

Culver City restaurants that serve muffins

Saucy Egg Muffin image

SANDWICHES

MillCross Coffee Bar & Kitchen

11050 Washington Blvd, Culver City

Avg 4.8 (906 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Saucy Egg Muffin$9.00
Organic Egg on a Crispy Muffin with aged cheddar cheese, grilled onions and medium spicy sauce..
More about MillCross Coffee Bar & Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Culver City

Caesar Salad

Tacos

Quesadillas

Mac And Cheese

Brisket

Karaage

Garlic Bread

Burritos

Map

More near Culver City to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Santa Monica

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Venice

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Marina Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

El Segundo

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Playa Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston