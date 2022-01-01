Nachos in Culver City
Culver City restaurants that serve nachos
More about Culver city taco and torta joint
Culver city taco and torta joint
9418 Venice Blvd, Culver City
|Nachos
|$10.00
More about MillCross Coffee Bar & Kitchen
SANDWICHES
MillCross Coffee Bar & Kitchen
11050 Washington Blvd, Culver City
|Midnight Nachos
|$12.50
Tortilla crisps, topped with melted, cheddar cheese, beans, pico de gallo, crema, avocado salsa and house-pickled jalapeños.
More about Chicas Tacos
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD
Chicas Tacos
9345 Culver Blvd, Culver City
|Nachos
|$8.49
Our three cheese blend, queso blanco, morita salsa, scallion, radish, cilantro and a roasted jalapeno on top of our Non-GMO tortilla chips
|Plant Based Nachos
|$8.49
Nut-free vegetable based queso, morita salsa, guacamole, scallion, cilantro, grilled jalapeno on top of our Non-GMO tortilla chips