Noodle soup in Culver City
Culver City restaurants that serve noodle soup
More about Nong La Cafe - Culver City - 9552 Washington Blvd
Nong La Cafe - Culver City - 9552 Washington Blvd
9552 Washington Blvd, Culver City
|Bun Bo Hue / Spicy Beef Noodle Soup
|$15.95
Fragrant lemongrass spicy beef soup with vermicelli noodles, pork patty and beef shank. Topped with white onions, green onions and cilantro. Served with a side of herbs.
More about Hidden Garden Thai Cuisine
Hidden Garden Thai Cuisine
4903 Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City
|Boat Noodle Soup
|$17.00
Ayuthaya's majestic signature noodle dish
Rice noodles, pork meatballs, sliced beef, Chinese broccoli, basil, bean sprout, scallion, culantro, crispy garlic, and pork rinds in thick pork broth.
|Tom Yum Noodle Soup
|$17.00
Rice noodles, bean sprouts, crushed peanuts, homemade chili powder, scallion, and culantro in the fresh lime juice-fish sauce. For the pork set served with pork rinds.
|Duck Noodle Soup
|$20.00
Slow-cooked Duck breast in soy sauce soup, bean sprouts.