Noodle soup in Culver City

Culver City restaurants
Culver City restaurants that serve noodle soup

Nong La Cafe - Culver City - 9552 Washington Blvd

9552 Washington Blvd, Culver City

Bun Bo Hue / Spicy Beef Noodle Soup$15.95
Fragrant lemongrass spicy beef soup with vermicelli noodles, pork patty and beef shank. Topped with white onions, green onions and cilantro. Served with a side of herbs.
More about Nong La Cafe - Culver City - 9552 Washington Blvd
Hidden Garden Thai Cuisine

4903 Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City

Boat Noodle Soup$17.00
Ayuthaya's majestic signature noodle dish
Rice noodles, pork meatballs, sliced beef, Chinese broccoli, basil, bean sprout, scallion, culantro, crispy garlic, and pork rinds in thick pork broth.
Tom Yum Noodle Soup$17.00
Rice noodles, bean sprouts, crushed peanuts, homemade chili powder, scallion, and culantro in the fresh lime juice-fish sauce. For the pork set served with pork rinds.
Duck Noodle Soup$20.00
Slow-cooked Duck breast in soy sauce soup, bean sprouts.
More about Hidden Garden Thai Cuisine

