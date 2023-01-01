Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salad wrap in Culver City

Culver City restaurants
Culver City restaurants that serve salad wrap

Love.Life NOURISH - Ivy Station

8900 Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Curried Chickpea Salad Collard Wrap$18.00
Heirloom Tomato. Little Gem. Red Onion
More about Love.Life NOURISH - Ivy Station
Wrapstar Culver City - 9426 Washington Blvd

9426 Washington Blvd, Culver CIty

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Salad Wrap$10.95
Romaine and Cabbage Blend, Ground Beef, Black Beans, Cilantro, Roma Tomatoes, Corn, Pepperoncini, Green Onion, Cilantro, Cheddar Cheese, Corn Tortilla Chips, Pepita Seeds, Cilantro Lime Dressing, Chipotle Salsa, Flour Tortilla.
Tuna Salad Wrap$10.95
Tuna, Roma Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onion, Red Bell Pepper, Corn Tortilla Chips, a squeeze of lemon, with Cilantro Lime Dressing
Taco Salad Wrap$10.95
Romaine and Cabbage Blend, Ground Beef, Black Beans, Cilantro, Roma Tomatoes, Corn, Pepperoncini, Green Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Corn Tortilla Chips, Cilantro, Pepita Seeds, Cilantro Lime Dressing, Chipotle Salsa, Flour Tortilla.
More about Wrapstar Culver City - 9426 Washington Blvd

