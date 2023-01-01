Salad wrap in Culver City
Culver City restaurants that serve salad wrap
More about Love.Life NOURISH - Ivy Station
Love.Life NOURISH - Ivy Station
8900 Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Curried Chickpea Salad Collard Wrap
|$18.00
Heirloom Tomato. Little Gem. Red Onion
More about Wrapstar Culver City - 9426 Washington Blvd
Wrapstar Culver City - 9426 Washington Blvd
9426 Washington Blvd, Culver CIty
|Taco Salad Wrap
|$10.95
Romaine and Cabbage Blend, Ground Beef, Black Beans, Cilantro, Roma Tomatoes, Corn, Pepperoncini, Green Onion, Cilantro, Cheddar Cheese, Corn Tortilla Chips, Pepita Seeds, Cilantro Lime Dressing, Chipotle Salsa, Flour Tortilla.
|Tuna Salad Wrap
|$10.95
Tuna, Roma Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onion, Red Bell Pepper, Corn Tortilla Chips, a squeeze of lemon, with Cilantro Lime Dressing
|Taco Salad Wrap
|$10.95
Romaine and Cabbage Blend, Ground Beef, Black Beans, Cilantro, Roma Tomatoes, Corn, Pepperoncini, Green Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Corn Tortilla Chips, Cilantro, Pepita Seeds, Cilantro Lime Dressing, Chipotle Salsa, Flour Tortilla.