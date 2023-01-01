Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Culver City

Culver City restaurants
Culver City restaurants that serve scallops

Item pic

 

The Jolly Oyster

9355 Culver Boulevard, Culver City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Conservas Scallops$9.00
More about The Jolly Oyster
Item pic

 

Sake House by Hikari Culver City

9729 Culver Blvd, Culver City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Jumbo Scallop Sushi (Hotate)$9.50
More about Sake House by Hikari Culver City

