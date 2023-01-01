Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Scallops in
Culver City
/
Culver City
/
Scallops
Culver City restaurants that serve scallops
The Jolly Oyster
9355 Culver Boulevard, Culver City
No reviews yet
Conservas Scallops
$9.00
More about The Jolly Oyster
Sake House by Hikari Culver City
9729 Culver Blvd, Culver City
No reviews yet
Jumbo Scallop Sushi (Hotate)
$9.50
More about Sake House by Hikari Culver City
Browse other tasty dishes in Culver City
Green Beans
Thai Tea
Cake
Sashimi
Roti
Pancakes
Edamame
Karaage
More near Culver City to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(995 restaurants)
Santa Monica
Avg 4.4
(110 restaurants)
Venice
Avg 4.3
(55 restaurants)
West Hollywood
Avg 4.3
(53 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
Avg 4.3
(47 restaurants)
El Segundo
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Marina Del Rey
Avg 4.4
(23 restaurants)
Inglewood
Avg 4.2
(20 restaurants)
Playa Del Rey
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(995 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(75 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(74 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(844 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(110 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(399 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(648 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(964 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(292 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(133 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston