Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Culver City

Go
Culver City restaurants
Toast

Culver City restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Item pic

 

Poppa Joe's Kitchen

8809 Washington Boulevard, Culver City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SHRIMP BATTERED TACOS$16.00
2 beer battered shrimp tacos / topped with cabbage / avocado sauce / pico de gallo
Shrimp Taco Combo$23.00
2 grilled Mexican shrimp tacos served with your choice of 2 sides
SHRIMP TACOS$16.00
2 grilled shrimp tacos / chili peanut sauce / pickled red onions / radish sprouts
More about Poppa Joe's Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Cerveteca Taco & Torta Joint Culver City

9418 Venice Blvd, Culver City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Taco$5.50
More about Cerveteca Taco & Torta Joint Culver City
Consumer pic

 

Canopy Club

8801 Washington Boulevard, Culver City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos$26.00
More about Canopy Club

Browse other tasty dishes in Culver City

Hummus

Shrimp Rolls

Chopped Chicken Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

Cookies

Tiramisu

Chocolate Cake

Greek Salad

Map

More near Culver City to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1012 restaurants)

Santa Monica

Avg 4.4 (112 restaurants)

Venice

Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

El Segundo

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Marina Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Playa Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1012 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (78 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (77 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (853 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (405 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (657 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (976 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (137 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston