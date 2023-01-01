Shrimp tacos in Culver City
Culver City restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
More about Poppa Joe's Kitchen
Poppa Joe's Kitchen
8809 Washington Boulevard, Culver City
|SHRIMP BATTERED TACOS
|$16.00
2 beer battered shrimp tacos / topped with cabbage / avocado sauce / pico de gallo
|Shrimp Taco Combo
|$23.00
2 grilled Mexican shrimp tacos served with your choice of 2 sides
|SHRIMP TACOS
|$16.00
2 grilled shrimp tacos / chili peanut sauce / pickled red onions / radish sprouts
More about Cerveteca Taco & Torta Joint Culver City
Cerveteca Taco & Torta Joint Culver City
9418 Venice Blvd, Culver City
|Shrimp Taco
|$5.50