Tacos in Culver City

9418 Venice Blvd, Culver City
|Baja Fish Taco
|$5.00
|Asada Taco
|$5.00
|Shrimp Taco
|$5.00
More about Chicas Tacos
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD
Chicas Tacos
9345 Culver Blvd, Culver City
|Slow Braised Steak Taco
|$4.49
Corn tortilla, slow braised beef, salsa verde, radish, scallion and cilantro
|Chicken Taco
|$4.19
Corn tortilla, yogurt marinated chicken, cherry tomato pico de gallo, morita salsa crema, queso fresco, cilantro
|Peppered Steak Taco
|$4.49
Corn tortilla, peppered steak, queso, crispy potato, smoky morita salsa, radish, scallion, cilantro