Tacos in Culver City

Culver City restaurants that serve tacos

Culver city taco and torta joint image

 

Culver city taco and torta joint

9418 Venice Blvd, Culver City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baja Fish Taco$5.00
Asada Taco$5.00
Shrimp Taco$5.00
Slow Braised Steak Taco image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD

Chicas Tacos

9345 Culver Blvd, Culver City

Avg 4.4 (1037 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Slow Braised Steak Taco$4.49
Corn tortilla, slow braised beef, salsa verde, radish, scallion and cilantro
Chicken Taco$4.19
Corn tortilla, yogurt marinated chicken, cherry tomato pico de gallo, morita salsa crema, queso fresco, cilantro
Peppered Steak Taco$4.49
Corn tortilla, peppered steak, queso, crispy potato, smoky morita salsa, radish, scallion, cilantro
