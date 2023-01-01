Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taquitos in Culver City

Go
Culver City restaurants
Toast

Culver City restaurants that serve taquitos

Item pic

 

Poppa Joe's Kitchen

8809 Washington Boulevard, Culver City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN TAQUITOS$15.00
3 chicken and cheese filled taquitos / topped with avocado sauce / cabbage / cotija cheese / pico de gallo
More about Poppa Joe's Kitchen
AKASHA image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

AKASHA - Restaurant & Marketplace

9543 Culver Blvd, Culver City

Avg 4.2 (5745 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salsa Verde Taquitos$12.00
kernel of truth blue corn tortillas, potato, crema, lettuce & cotija cheese
Weiser Farms Potato Taquitos$13.00
blue corn tortillas, salsa verde, crema, lettuce, cotija cheese
gf
More about AKASHA - Restaurant & Marketplace

