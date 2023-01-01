Taquitos in Culver City
Culver City restaurants that serve taquitos
More about Poppa Joe's Kitchen
Poppa Joe's Kitchen
8809 Washington Boulevard, Culver City
|CHICKEN TAQUITOS
|$15.00
3 chicken and cheese filled taquitos / topped with avocado sauce / cabbage / cotija cheese / pico de gallo
More about AKASHA - Restaurant & Marketplace
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
AKASHA - Restaurant & Marketplace
9543 Culver Blvd, Culver City
|Salsa Verde Taquitos
|$12.00
kernel of truth blue corn tortillas, potato, crema, lettuce & cotija cheese
|Weiser Farms Potato Taquitos
|$13.00
blue corn tortillas, salsa verde, crema, lettuce, cotija cheese
gf