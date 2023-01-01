Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai tea in Culver City

Go
Culver City restaurants
Toast

Culver City restaurants that serve thai tea

Trà Space image

 

Trà Space

4012 Tilden Ave., Culver City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Thai Milk Tea Bottle$5.00
More about Trà Space
Consumer pic

 

Hidden Garden Thai Cuisine

4903 Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Strawberry Milk Tea$4.00
Choco Thai Iced Tea$4.00
Thai Iced Tea$4.00
More about Hidden Garden Thai Cuisine

Browse other tasty dishes in Culver City

Hummus

Chopped Salad

Chicken Teriyaki

California Rolls

Avocado Rolls

Chicken Noodles

Spaghetti

Green Beans

Map

More near Culver City to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (941 restaurants)

Santa Monica

Avg 4.4 (103 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Venice

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Marina Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

El Segundo

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Playa Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (941 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (791 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (377 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (622 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (929 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (268 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (109 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston